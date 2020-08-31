Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $728.49. 7,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,468. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $729.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $667.57 and a 200 day moving average of $569.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total transaction of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,119 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,603 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.