Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $11.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.55. 70,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,473. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

