Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 16,652 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after acquiring an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,118,000 after acquiring an additional 745,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Global Payments by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,501,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.90. 17,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,123. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 119.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

