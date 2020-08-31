Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.93 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 71,854 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $149.92. 16,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,035. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

