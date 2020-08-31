Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $1.97 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,246 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 386.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

EXC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 97,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,036. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

