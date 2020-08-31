Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.48 Million Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in AON by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AON by 355.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AON by 31.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

AON stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $201.06. 16,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

