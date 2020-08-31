Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.81 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

