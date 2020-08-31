Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.85 Million Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Humana by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana stock traded up $6.27 on Monday, reaching $414.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $403.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.32. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $425.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.