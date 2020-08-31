Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $3.79 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

