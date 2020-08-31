Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Eaton by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,058 shares of company stock worth $11,594,802. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

