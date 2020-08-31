Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.23. 121,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.15.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

