Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,862,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,327,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $663,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6,236.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $390,590,000 after acquiring an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $320,139,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $4.31 on Monday, hitting $358.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,768. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,588.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,768 shares of company stock worth $10,194,042 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus upped their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.29.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

