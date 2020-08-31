Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,989. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.59 and a 200 day moving average of $141.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

