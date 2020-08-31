Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,836 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,902 shares of company stock worth $19,824,669. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 64,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average of $116.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

