KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.69. 130,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,665. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

