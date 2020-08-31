Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.86. Kopin has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the second quarter worth $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 85.4% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kopin by 149.4% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

