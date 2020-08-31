Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Increased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.95.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.90. 50,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.