Lion One Metals (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Given New $2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Lion One Metals (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNAUF opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Lion One Metals has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

Lion One Metals (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.