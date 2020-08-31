Lition (LIT) Tops One Day Volume of $416,214.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Dcoin, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. Lition has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $416,214.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lition has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,735.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.59 or 0.03694649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.60 or 0.02365462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00524636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00810554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 138.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00678166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00056834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013114 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Dcoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

