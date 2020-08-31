MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to $26.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.96.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth $28,708,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 54.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MAG Silver by 57.4% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

