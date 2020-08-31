Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems.

MGIC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

