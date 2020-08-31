Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $14.82. 98,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

