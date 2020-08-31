Masari (MSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $228,703.40

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Masari has a total market cap of $228,703.40 and $6,674.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,110,931 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

