Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Truist

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by Truist from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.38.

Shares of MA opened at $366.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.86. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

