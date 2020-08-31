Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MTRX opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

