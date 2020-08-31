Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $548.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce $548.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.90 million and the lowest is $531.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $533.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

MXIM stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. 49,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,073. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,312 shares of company stock worth $8,029,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,246,000 after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

