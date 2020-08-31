Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.94.

MELI opened at $1,178.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $807.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,270.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,619,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

