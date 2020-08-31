Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEOH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $7,992,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Methanex by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 539.8% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 337,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,330,000 after acquiring an additional 320,640 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Methanex by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 240,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

