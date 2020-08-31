Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 409,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,233,572. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

