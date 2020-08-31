Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Cut to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Midas Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:MAX opened at C$1.80 on Friday. Midas Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.05, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $532.22 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midas Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Nixon sold 65,000 shares of Midas Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$49,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,035.48. Also, Director Stephen Paul Quin sold 100,000 shares of Midas Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total value of C$122,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,528,372.48. Insiders have sold a total of 420,000 shares of company stock worth $604,944 in the last three months.

About Midas Gold

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

