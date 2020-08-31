Mongodb (MDB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Mongodb to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mongodb to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDB opened at $225.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -65.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.00.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $49,256.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $1,113,954.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,148.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $138.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

