Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.48 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

