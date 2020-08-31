Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post sales of $9.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $10.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $42.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.33 billion to $42.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.13 billion to $44.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of MS traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

