National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$107.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$99.00 to C$107.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock opened at C$104.12 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.