National Bank Financial Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$71.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$73.40.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$65.78 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$77.72. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

