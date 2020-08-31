National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$13.25” Price Target for Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN)

National Bank Financial set a C$13.25 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

