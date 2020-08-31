National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) & PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Critical Contrast

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of PPD shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Research and PPD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $127.98 million 11.27 $32.41 million N/A N/A PPD $4.03 billion 2.94 $47.82 million $0.98 34.68

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than National Research.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 27.89% 100.28% 32.19% PPD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Research and PPD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A PPD 0 0 15 0 3.00

PPD has a consensus target price of $33.07, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. Given PPD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPD is more favorable than National Research.

Summary

National Research beats PPD on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The Company’s clients range from acute care hospitals and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care and hospice, to numerous payer organizations. The Company derives its revenue from its annually renewable services, which include performance measurement and improvement services, healthcare analytics and governance education services.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

