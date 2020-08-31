Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSANY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NSANY traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 61,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

