Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Noah stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. Noah has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Noah during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

