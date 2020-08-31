Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Noble Energy to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Noble Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus cut shares of Noble Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Noble Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.35.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of NBL stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 143.8% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 132,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 78,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 851,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,130,826 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.