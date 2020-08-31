Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWN. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NYSE:JWN opened at $15.68 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $185,977,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,848,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2,601.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,256,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

