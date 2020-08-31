Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) & Fairfax Financial (NASDAQ:FFXDF) Financial Survey

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oaktree Strategic Income and Fairfax Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oaktree Strategic Income currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Oaktree Strategic Income’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oaktree Strategic Income is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Fairfax Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income $49.63 million 3.98 $6.97 million $0.72 9.31 Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.65 $516.34 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Strategic Income and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income -44.37% 6.82% 2.93% Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Oaktree Strategic Income on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.