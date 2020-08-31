Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.98 on Friday. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $226.89. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,101.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $251,700.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Okta by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

