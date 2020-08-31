Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Capital One Financial raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.59.

Shares of OHI opened at $31.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 617,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $713,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,768 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

