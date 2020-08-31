OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OSB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective (down from GBX 390 ($5.10)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 334.67 ($4.37).

Shares of OneSavings Bank stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 304 ($3.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 127.71 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 461 ($6.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 260.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 278.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

