Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on OEC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $769.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

