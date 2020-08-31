Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut their price target on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.43.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE:OC opened at $69.17 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.