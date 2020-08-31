Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) Insider Benjamin(Ben) Gisz Purchases 941,653 Shares

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (ASX:PSQ) insider Benjamin(Ben) Gisz acquired 941,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$1,652,601.02 ($1,180,429.30).

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.10. Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.71 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of A$2.05 ($1.46). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.11 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63.

About Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

