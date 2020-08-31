Pagerduty (PD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pagerduty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PD stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $1,392,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $1,138,378.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,725,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,603,615.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,017 shares of company stock valued at $10,414,482. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

