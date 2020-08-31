Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $98.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.78, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $102.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Insiders have sold 23,972 shares of company stock worth $2,289,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,883,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 297,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.